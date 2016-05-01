Purchase

Header & Footer Design

Build Your Header & Footer Visually.

Fully Customizable

Take advantage of the most intuitive & visual editor to fully customize your header and footer area

Sticky Header

Help your visitors navigate through your site by applying a sticky header that follows them as they scroll

Multi Location

Want one header for your blog and another for your services page? Get it done in minutes, no coding needed

100% Responsive Design

Create headers and footers that are 100% mobile responsive and look perfect on any device

Customize Your Blog

Create a Dynamic Template for Your Blog.

Single Post & Page

Design your single template once, apply it on endless blog posts and pages with a click.

Blog Archive

Create the complete design of your blog without code, while watching the result right before your eyes

404 Page

Deliver a better experience when your user lands on a 404 page, by creating your own 404 template

Search Results Page

Create a custom search results page that displays your site’s search results beautifully

Custom Taxonomy Archive

Build your own archive using custom taxonomy. Projects, recipes, jobs – the sky is the limit

Dynamic Widgets

Use dynamic widgets like Featured Image, Post Title and Author Box to create your single post template

Dynamic Content

Build It Once. Use It Everywhere.

In the past, you were limited to building static pages. Now, it’s just as easy to design dynamic templates. You create the framework for your content, then apply it across your website with one click. This is possible using dynamic content, that automatically gets filled with content from your WordPress site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Theme Builder part of Elementor Pro?

Yes, every user with an active license can update Elementor Pro to the latest version and get all the new features of Pro 2.0, including the theme builder capabilities. 

What do I need do in order to start working with the theme builder?

You need to install both Elementor plugins (free and Pro). Both must be activated together. See our basic tutorials for more information.

Can I create my own theme with Elementor?

While it is possible to create every part of your theme using Elementor templates, and create infinite number of websites with unique designs, you cannot import and export a complete theme that bundles all the theme parts. You can, however, import and export every theme part separately.

Does Elementor work on any theme?

Absolutely! We’ve tested it on hundreds of themes, making sure everything works perfectly, down to the last pixel.

What happens if I don't renew my license after one year? Will Elementor Pro still work?

Your existing project will remain intact. The only difference is support and updates which require renewal.

Can I upgrade a license after I have already purchased one?

Sure, you can upgrade at any time and get a license for a whole year with premium support & unlimited access to the template library. You only need to cover the difference.

Why should I upgrade to Pro?

Elementor Pro is the most advanced page builder & theme builder for WordPress. Professional designers use it to complete entire projects considerably faster, removing the need for many hours of coding.  Improve your design workflow and design faster and better than ever. 

Do I even need a theme anymore?

Yes. Any theme will do (including our own barebone theme)! Elementor doesn’t replace your theme. Instead, it gives you visual design capabilities over every part of the theme. Instead of being restricted to a certain header, footer, single post, archive and other parts of the theme, you can visually customize it with Elementor.

What can I expect in terms of new features?

A complete WooCommerce solution, broader integration  with ACF and Toolset, more advanced blog design capabilities. There are a lot of amazing new features coming up.

Can I transfer the Elementor Pro license key from one domain to another?

Of course! Just deactivate the plugin from the previous domain and activate it on the new one. You can manage it in your account via View Websites > Manage License.

Can I integrate Elementor to my email marketing service?

Elementor includes a built-in and hassle free integration to the most popular marketing automation and CRM services: Drip, ActiveCampaign, ConvertKit, GetResponse, MailChimp, MailPoet 3, HubSpot & Zapier.

What payment methods do you accept?

You can use PayPal or any credit card to pay for Elementor Pro.

Can I use Elementor Pro to create websites for clients?

Sure can! We’ve deliberately built Elementor Pro to help you get more clients, by completing projects faster with better results. The best value for money is our unlimited plan, letting you create an unlimited number of websites.

Do you offer any guarantee?

Yes. We are fully committed to guaranteeing your satisfaction, and this is why we provide our 30 day money back guarantee, no questions asked.

To get answers for more questions, visit our FAQ page or contact us.