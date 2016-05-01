Now, you can finally build everything in WordPress without code, turning your entire website creation process 100% visual. The ultimate WordPress Theme Builder is here. Forget endless coding, dealing with developers, switching themes. Gain full power over your theme design using Elementor.
Header & Footer Design
Take advantage of the most intuitive & visual editor to fully customize your header and footer area
Help your visitors navigate through your site by applying a sticky header that follows them as they scroll
Want one header for your blog and another for your services page? Get it done in minutes, no coding needed
Create headers and footers that are 100% mobile responsive and look perfect on any device
Customize Your Blog
Design your single template once, apply it on endless blog posts and pages with a click.
Create the complete design of your blog without code, while watching the result right before your eyes
Deliver a better experience when your user lands on a 404 page, by creating your own 404 template
Create a custom search results page that displays your site’s search results beautifully
Build your own archive using custom taxonomy. Projects, recipes, jobs – the sky is the limit
Use dynamic widgets like Featured Image, Post Title and Author Box to create your single post template
Dynamic Content
In the past, you were limited to building static pages. Now, it’s just as easy to design dynamic templates. You create the framework for your content, then apply it across your website with one click. This is possible using dynamic content, that automatically gets filled with content from your WordPress site.
Yes, every user with an active license can update Elementor Pro to the latest version and get all the new features of Pro 2.0, including the theme builder capabilities.
You need to install both Elementor plugins (free and Pro). Both must be activated together. See our basic tutorials for more information.
While it is possible to create every part of your theme using Elementor templates, and create infinite number of websites with unique designs, you cannot import and export a complete theme that bundles all the theme parts. You can, however, import and export every theme part separately.
Absolutely! We’ve tested it on hundreds of themes, making sure everything works perfectly, down to the last pixel.
Your existing project will remain intact. The only difference is support and updates which require renewal.
Sure, you can upgrade at any time and get a license for a whole year with premium support & unlimited access to the template library. You only need to cover the difference.
Elementor Pro is the most advanced page builder & theme builder for WordPress. Professional designers use it to complete entire projects considerably faster, removing the need for many hours of coding. Improve your design workflow and design faster and better than ever.
Yes. Any theme will do (including our own barebone theme)! Elementor doesn’t replace your theme. Instead, it gives you visual design capabilities over every part of the theme. Instead of being restricted to a certain header, footer, single post, archive and other parts of the theme, you can visually customize it with Elementor.
A complete WooCommerce solution, broader integration with ACF and Toolset, more advanced blog design capabilities. There are a lot of amazing new features coming up.
Of course! Just deactivate the plugin from the previous domain and activate it on the new one. You can manage it in your account via View Websites > Manage License.
Elementor includes a built-in and hassle free integration to the most popular marketing automation and CRM services: Drip, ActiveCampaign, ConvertKit, GetResponse, MailChimp, MailPoet 3, HubSpot & Zapier.
You can use PayPal or any credit card to pay for Elementor Pro.
Sure can! We’ve deliberately built Elementor Pro to help you get more clients, by completing projects faster with better results. The best value for money is our unlimited plan, letting you create an unlimited number of websites.
Yes. We are fully committed to guaranteeing your satisfaction, and this is why we provide our 30 day money back guarantee, no questions asked.